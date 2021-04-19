UrduPoint.com
Russia's RDIF, Hualan Biological Bacterin Agree To Produce 100Mln Sputnik V Doses In China

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 01:24 PM

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Monday that it had reached an agreement with China's Hualan Biological Bacterin to produce over 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 per year in China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Monday that it had reached an agreement with China's Hualan Biological Bacterin to produce over 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 per year in China.

"RDIF ... and Hualan Biological Bacterin Inc.

(a subsidiary company of one of China's leading biopharmaceutical producers and the largest influenza vaccine manufacturer, Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.), today have announced the cooperation on production of over 100 million doses per year of the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V in China. This amount of the vaccine will be sufficient to vaccinate over 50 million people," RDIF said in a press release.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev expressed confidence that the cooperation agreement would help "significantly increase the production capacities of Sputnik V" and also praised China as a key partner.

