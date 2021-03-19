(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Friday that it would produce at least 200 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 jointly with India's Stelis Biopharma, which would be sufficient to inoculate 100 million people.

"RDIF ... and Stelis Biopharma Pvt. Ltd., the biopharmaceutical division of Strides, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in India, have partnered to produce and supply a minimum of 200 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus sufficient to vaccinate 100 million people," RDIF said in a press release.

Supplies are expected to start in the third quarter of the year.

The partners will cooperate on potential additional deliveries beyond the initial agreement, Strides Group Founder Arun Kumar said.

"The Russian vaccine with efficacy of 91.6% is one of the best vaccines against coronavirus in the world. The significant vaccine volumes, which will be produced jointly with Stelis, will help to widen access to the vaccine on a global scale," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev noted, as quoted in the press release.