MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property, commonly known as Rospatent, told Sputnik on Wednesday it had granted the Vector research center patents for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Vector had finished the clinical trials of its vaccine against coronavirus.

"The Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector has received patents for its vaccine against COVID-19," a Rospatent spokesperson said.

The vaccine contains synthetic peptide antigens, or fragments of the virus. The vaccine based on these antigens provokes immune response and contributes to development of immunity against COVID-19.

"In total, we issued three patents for inventions, each of which contains a certain modified fragment of the virus," the intellectual property watchdog explained.