Russia's Research Center Vector Is Testing Combined Flu, COVID-19 Vaccine On Animals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:06 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Russia's research center Vector is currently testing a combined vaccine against the coronavirus and flu on animals, Vector General Director Rinat Maksyutov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are engaged in these activities ... We continue the research on animals," Maksyutov said.

Vector's chief pointed to the potential epidemiological significance of the multivalent vaccine.

