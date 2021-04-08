UrduPoint.com
Russia's Research Center Vector To Seek EpiVacCorona COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Abroad

Thu 08th April 2021

Russia's Research Center Vector to Seek EpiVacCorona COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Abroad

The Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector plans to apply for registration of its EpiVacCorona COVID-19 vaccine abroad, as it sees relevant interest in foreign countries, Vector General Director Rinat Maksyutov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector plans to apply for registration of its EpiVacCorona COVID-19 vaccine abroad, as it sees relevant interest in foreign countries, Vector General Director Rinat Maksyutov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We have plans to do it. There is certainly interest in our vaccine, we have received over 60 offers from foreign organizations and agencies," Maksyutov said.

Immunization of Russian citizens remains a priority, the research center head assured.

More Stories From Health

