Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom continues building nuclear power plants in coronavirus-hit countries, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom continues building nuclear power plants in coronavirus-hit countries, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.

"Despite the difficulties with epidemiological situation in certain countries, where Rosatom is building NPPs, projects implementation continues," Likhachev told reporters.

"Of course, maximally tough measures are being implemented in these countries for ensuring safety of the Russian staff. We are guided by recommendations of epidemiological agencies and governments of the countries of our staying and are fully ready for the toughening of measures to prevent the spread of the infection, including quarantine, if these measures are introduced in relevant countries and regions," Likhachev added.

He stressed that Rosatom would guarantee smooth operation of Russian NPPs amid the coronavirus outbreak.