UrduPoint.com

Russia's Single-Day COVID-19 Increase Falls Below 19,000 - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 01:48 PM

Russia's Single-Day COVID-19 Increase Falls Below 19,000 - Response Center

Russia registered 18,833 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, and its single-day increase fell below 19,000 for the first time since June 23, taking the overall tally to 6,785,374, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Russia registered 18,833 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, and its single-day increase fell below 19,000 for the first time since June 23, taking the overall tally to 6,785,374, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 18,833 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,463 cases (7.8%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.28%.

The Moscow region has the highest number of new cases with 1,125 daily infections, down from 1,187 the day before.

It was followed by Moscow with 1,105 cases, down from 1,458, and St. Petersburg with 600 cases, down from 691.

The response center reported 794 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 776 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 177,614.

In the same 24 hours, 18,636 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 15,401 the day before, bringing the total to 6,053,503.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cars production increases 85% during July 2021-22

Cars production increases 85% during July 2021-22

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner urges to make successful anti-corona ..

Commissioner urges to make successful anti-corona drive

3 minutes ago
 UN Receives Reports of Rights Abuses in Afghanista ..

UN Receives Reports of Rights Abuses in Afghanistan By All Sides of Conflict - B ..

3 minutes ago
 CPPA-G seeks Rs1.46 per unit hike in power tariff ..

CPPA-G seeks Rs1.46 per unit hike in power tariff for July

4 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks build on week's gains

Hong Kong stocks build on week's gains

4 minutes ago
 UN Human Rights Chief Urges Taliban to Adopt Norms ..

UN Human Rights Chief Urges Taliban to Adopt Norms of Responsive Governance in A ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.