MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Russia registered 18,833 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, and its single-day increase fell below 19,000 for the first time since June 23, taking the overall tally to 6,785,374, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 18,833 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,463 cases (7.8%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.28%.

The Moscow region has the highest number of new cases with 1,125 daily infections, down from 1,187 the day before.

It was followed by Moscow with 1,105 cases, down from 1,458, and St. Petersburg with 600 cases, down from 691.

The response center reported 794 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 776 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 177,614.

In the same 24 hours, 18,636 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 15,401 the day before, bringing the total to 6,053,503.