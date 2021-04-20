UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Single-Day COVID-19 Increase Falls To Lowest Level Since Late September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 01:32 PM

Russia's Single-Day COVID-19 Increase Falls to Lowest Level Since Late September

Russia's single-day coronavirus increase fell to the lowest level since September 28, as 8,164 new cases were confirmed, down from 8,589 the day before, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Russia's single-day coronavirus increase fell to the lowest level since September 28, as 8,164 new cases were confirmed, down from 8,589 the day before, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

Russia recorded 8,135 COVID-19 cases on September 28, 2020.

"Over the past day, 8,164 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,026 cases (12.6 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the overall tally reached 4,718,854.

The rate of increase fell to 0.17 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,996 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 2,279 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 687 new cases, down from 692 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 562 new cases, down from 592 on Monday.

No new cases were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 379 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 346 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 106,307.

Total recoveries increased by 9,631 over the given period, up from 6,818 the previous day, and reached 4,343,229 in total.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg September 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks close slightly higher 20 april 20 ..

3 minutes ago

Bulgarian Ambassador Arrives in Russian Foreign Mi ..

3 minutes ago

Footpaths, markets encroached by professional begg ..

3 minutes ago

PTCL signs agreement with NIFT for secure bill pay ..

15 minutes ago

NGOs seek $5.5 bn to rescue 34 mn people from fami ..

17 minutes ago

UEFA Scrambling as More European Soccer Teams Sign ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.