MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Russia's single-day coronavirus increase fell to the lowest level since September 28, as 8,164 new cases were confirmed, down from 8,589 the day before, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

Russia recorded 8,135 COVID-19 cases on September 28, 2020.

"Over the past day, 8,164 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,026 cases (12.6 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the overall tally reached 4,718,854.

The rate of increase fell to 0.17 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,996 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 2,279 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 687 new cases, down from 692 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 562 new cases, down from 592 on Monday.

No new cases were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 379 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 346 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 106,307.

Total recoveries increased by 9,631 over the given period, up from 6,818 the previous day, and reached 4,343,229 in total.