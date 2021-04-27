(@FahadShabbir)

Russia's single-day coronavirus increase fell to the lowest level since September 27, as 8,053 new cases were confirmed, down from 8,803 the day before, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Russia's single-day coronavirus increase fell to the lowest level since September 27, as 8,053 new cases were confirmed, down from 8,803 the day before, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

Russia registered 7,867 COVID-19 cases on September 27.

"Over the past day, 8,053 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,041 cases (12.9 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the total case count reached 4,779,425.

The rate of increase fell to 0.17 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,098 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 2,687 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 712 new cases, up from 706 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 592 new cases, down from 609 on Monday.

No new cases were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Jewish Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 392 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 356 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 108,980.

Total recoveries increased by 8,039 over the given period, up from 6,631 the previous day, and reached 4,402,678 in total.