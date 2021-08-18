UrduPoint.com

Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 93.5% Efficacy In Paraguay - RDIF

Russia's single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus showed a high safety profile and a 93.5% efficacy in Paraguay's ongoing vaccination campaign, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday

"RDIF ... announces the data from Paraguay's Ministry of Health on the one shot Russian Sputnik Light vaccine (the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine) demonstrating high safety profile and a 93.5% efficacy, as reported during the ongoing vaccination campaign in the country. The one shot Sputnik Light vaccine has proven to be highly effective against COVID among more than 320,000 subjects who had received the vaccine based on the data collected by July 30, 2021," the fund said in a statement.

No serious adverse events; deaths related to the vaccination; cerebral vein thrombosis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, capillary leak syndrome, myocarditis and pericarditis cases were recorded.

"The one shot Sputnik Light vaccine enables authorities of Paraguay to speed up the vaccination of the population and accelerate the creation of herd immunity. As demonstrated by data from the Ministry of Health of Paraguay, as well as and a number of other countries around the world, Sputnik Light has a high safety profile and one of the highest efficacy numbers as compared to many two-shot vaccines," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, as quoted in the press release.

