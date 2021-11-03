UrduPoint.com

Russia's Sputnik Light Vaccine Inducing Strong Humoral, Cellular Immune Response - Study

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 02:11 PM

A new publication by Russia's Gamaleya research center in The Lancet medical journal confirmed a high safety profile of the one-shot Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine, also showing that it induces a strong humoral and cellular immune response both in seronegative and seropositive participants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) A new publication by Russia's Gamaleya research center in The Lancet medical journal confirmed a high safety profile of the one-shot Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine, also showing that it induces a strong humoral and cellular immune response both in seronegative and seropositive participants.

The open label, prospective, non-randomised phase 1/2 trial was aimed to assess safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the Sputnik Light vaccine. It was carried in at a single clinical site in Russia's St. Petersburg, involved 110 enrolled participants and was sponsored by the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

"The single-dose rAd26 vector-based COVID-19 vaccine "Sputnik Light" has a good safety profile and induces a strong humoral and cellular immune responses both in seronegative and seropositive participants," the study revealed.

"Overall incidence of solicited adverse reactions was 74 (67.2%) of 110 participants. Some volunteers had several adverse events of different degrees of severity. Most of the registered, solicited systemic and local adverse reactions were mild (73 (66.4%)). Only 6 participants (5.5%) had adverse events of moderate grade in severity. No serious adverse events were reported," the study read on.

