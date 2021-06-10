Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 confirmed overall efficacy of 94.3 percent after administration of the second dose during the vaccination campaign in Bahrain, according to the data of Bahrain's health ministry, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 confirmed overall efficacy of 94.3 percent after administration of the second dose during the vaccination campaign in Bahrain, according to the data of Bahrain's health ministry, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Thursday.

"An efficacy study was conducted in Bahrain in accordance with WHO [World Health Organization] guidelines involving more than 5,000 subjects. Overall efficacy beyond 14 days after administering the second dose was estimated at 94.3%. Analysis is based on the data collected between February and early May 2021. The data of the Ministry of Health also demonstrates that 98.

6% of all COVID-19 cases 14 days after receiving the second dose were mild among those vaccinated with Sputnik V," RDIF said in a press release.

No serious adverse events associated with vaccination, no deaths related to the vaccination, and no cerebral vein thrombosis cases after vaccination were recorded.

"The Russian vaccine is an important part of Bahrain's diversified national portfolio. Use of Sputnik V is making a significant contribution in mitigating the spread of coronavirus, resuming normal life and economic activity," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, as quoted in the press release,