MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Thursday that is signed a memorandum with Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund and the Binnopharm Group to establish a new facility in Bahrain to manufacture Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.

The agreement was signed on Thursday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"RDIF, Bahrain's Mumtalakat Holding Company (sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain) and Binnopharm Group (а subsidiary of Sistema PJSFC, a publicly traded Russian investment company) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a new vaccine production facility in the Kingdom of Bahrain to manufacture and distribute the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine across the MENA region [Middle East and North Africa]," RDIF said in a press release.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center.