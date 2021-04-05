UrduPoint.com
Russia's Sputnik V May Be Approved For Use In India Within 10 Days - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 12:48 PM

Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine may be approved for emergency use in India within next ten days, The Hindu newspaper reported on Monday citing a confidential source from the government

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine may be approved for emergency use in India within next ten days, The Hindu newspaper reported on Monday citing a confidential source from the government.

"The Sputnik V was discussed and it's likely to be cleared within the next 7-10 days. In phases, it is expected that vaccines will be available to all adults," the source said as cited by The Hindu.

The talks about approving a new vaccine come in the wake of a Sunday meeting chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that reviewed the current COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination program as the number of new daily cases crossed the 100,000 threshold.

The country's drug regulator began reviewing Sputnik V in late February. Before reaching a decision, its experts have requested information on the vaccine's safety and effectiveness from Indian pharmaceutical giant Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

On April 1, the experts additionally asked the company to provide data on the vaccine's stability and storage conditions.

If approved, Sputnik V vaccine will become the third vaccine used in India, alongside home-grown Covaxin and Indian-produced AstraZeneca vaccine, Covieshield.

In March, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced signing a contract with three Indian firms for manufacturing of more than 300 million doses of Sputnik V.

Expecting the end of testing and the upcoming approval, RDIF has inked production deals with four more Indian manufacturers. Under the deal with Hetero Biopharma, the company is set to manufacture annually over 100 million doses of vaccine, with Gland Pharma � up to 252 million doses, Stelis Biopharma � up to 200 million doses, and Virchow Biotech � up to 200 million doses.

