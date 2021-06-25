Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus was approved for pregnant women, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus was approved for pregnant women, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Friday.

"Today, taking into account positive results of the pre-clinical studies of vaccine safety and the accumulated data on vaccine effectiveness and safety in clinical trials and post-registration period, experts decided to abandon contraindications for Gam-COVID-Vac [Sputnik V] vaccine administration during pregnancy," Murashko said at a session of the coronavirus response center.