Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Authorized For Pregnant Women - Health Minister
Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:27 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus was approved for pregnant women, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Friday.
"Today, taking into account positive results of the pre-clinical studies of vaccine safety and the accumulated data on vaccine effectiveness and safety in clinical trials and post-registration period, experts decided to abandon contraindications for Gam-COVID-Vac [Sputnik V] vaccine administration during pregnancy," Murashko said at a session of the coronavirus response center.