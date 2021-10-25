(@FahadShabbir)

Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector has shared with Sputnik exclusive photos of the Delta variant of the coronavirus taken with an electron microscope camera

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector has shared with Sputnik exclusive photos of the Delta variant of the coronavirus taken with an electron microscope camera.

"The virus was artificially grown on an epithelial cell culture of the kidney of the African green monkey.

These are the real images of the Delta coronavirus (variant) from the collection of State Research Center Vector, taken with an electron microscope camera," the center said.

Ultrathin sections of cells embedded in epoxy resins were stained according to the standard method of sample preparation for electron microscopy, the center added.