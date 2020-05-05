UrduPoint.com
Russia's Virus Cases Rise By Over 10,000 For Third Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:07 PM

Russia cemented its place as the European country reporting the highest number of new coronavirus infections Tuesday as its total cases soared passed 155,000

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Russia cemented its place as the European country reporting the highest number of new coronavirus infections Tuesday as its total cases soared passed 155,000.

Health officials reported 10,102 new infections over the last 24 hours, a decrease of 531 cases from Sunday's record surge, bringing Russia's total to 155,370.

Russia has emerged as a new coronavirus hotspot as many European countries unveil plans to ease lockdown measures after their numbers of new infections and deaths began to fall.

The number of new cases in Russia is significantly higher compared to other European countries, with the United Kingdom in second place reporting just under 4,000 new infections on Monday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the highest ranking official to contract the infection, is now "feeling normal" spokesperson Boris Belyakov, said Tuesday He said Mishustin, who announced he tested positive last week, was continuing treatment under health ministry guidance, adding the prime minister is "actively talking with colleagues by phone.

" The authorities say they have carried out more than four million coronavirus tests and Russia's fatality rate has remained low compared to other countries hit badly by the pandemic including Spain, Italy and the United States.

According to the government's daily coronavirus update, Russia has 1,451 total deaths, after reporting 95 new fatalities over the last 24 hours.

The country ranks 18th overall in terms of coronavirus deaths, according to an AFP tally, despite being seventh in the world in overall coronavirus cases.

Infections have been registered in all 85 regions of Russia with Moscow emerging as the epicentre of the pandemic in the country where around half of the total infections are located.

