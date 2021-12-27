UrduPoint.com

Rwanda Achieves WHO COVID-19 Vaccination Target

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 04:26 PM

Rwanda has achieved the World Health Organization (WHO) target of vaccinating 40 percent of the entire population by December 2021, the Rwandan Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday

According to the ministry, as of Dec.

24, a total of 7,556,466 of the targeted Rwandan population aged over 12, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 5,313,421 have received two doses.

"Vaccinating 40 percent of our country's total population before the end of 2021 is a great milestone. This is attributed to our country's leadership, partnership, coordination and community engagement," Daniel Ngamije, Rwandan Health Minister told Xinhua in a telephone interview.

He added that the country has already achieved its COVID-19 vaccination target of covering 30 percent of the total population with two doses by end of 2021.

