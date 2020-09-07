UrduPoint.com
RWMC Anti-dengue Drive In Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:28 PM

The anti-dengue campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albaryak is underway to create awareness among citizens about the dengue virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The anti-dengue campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albaryak is underway to create awareness among citizens about the dengue virus.

The campaign aimed to motivate citizens to keep their surroundings clean.

According to RWMC spokesman, Managing Director RWMC, Awais Manzoor Tarrar, during his visit to various areas of the city said communication teams of RWMC and Albaryak continued their door to door campaign to make people aware of the virus and its impact on human life.

He appealed people to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean to avoid breeding and growth of dengue larvae.

Keeping our surroundings clean would help to check spread of the disease, the MD said.

