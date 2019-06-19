RWMC holds dengue awareness drive in HFH

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) in collaboration with Albayrak carried out its dengue awareness campaign in Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to raise awareness about life-cycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesman, the purpose of this activity was to disseminate the significance and importance of cleanliness and to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it.

During the awareness campaign in different areas of the city, the communications teams briefed the general public that we have to adopt cleanliness to fight against this fever.

Teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets to highlight the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue.

The teams also informed about company's helpline 1139 that if they have any query regarding waste collection or cleanliness, they can register their complaints and give their feedback on it.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.