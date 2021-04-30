RWP crosses one lac COVID-19 vaccinations;89 new cases in 24 hours

As many as 106,163 people have contracted jabbed against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) from 24 centers operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 106,163 people have contracted jabbed against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) from 24 centers operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

District Health Officer(DHO) Dr Jawad Zahid told APP, that 15,980 health workers while 90,183 people including senior citizens have been administered the shot so far.

Sharing details, of the COVID-19 situation in the district, he informed that 89 more positive cases were reported during the last 24 years, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 23,814 in the district while four lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

The total infected cases included 21,968 from Rawalpindi and 1846 from other districts, he added.

DHO informed that among the new cases, 22 reported from Rawal Town, 28 from Potohar town,17 from Rawalpindi Cantt, 3 from Taxila, 10 from Gujar Khan, 3 from Kahuta, 4 from Murree, and one each from Jehlum and AJK.

"Presently 199 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 36 in Holy Family Hospital, 34 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,100 in Institute of Urology,23 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,5 In Hearts International Hospital and one in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial hospital," he further added.

He updated that 21,229 patients were discharged after recovery and 3481 were quarantined including 1979 at home and 1502 in isolation.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah while chairing a meeting to review C-virus arrangements has asked the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) related to business activities to ensure safe working conditions as the 3rd wave of COVID-19 spread more dangerous compared to previous two.

He directed the concerned to ensure the COVID-19 SOPs at all public palaces including Ramzan Bazaars, adding no negligence would be tolerated in following the SOPs aimed to effectively control the third wave of coronavirus pandemic./395