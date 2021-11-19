UrduPoint.com

S. Africa Offers COVID-19 Vaccine Food Vouchers To People Over 50 Years Old

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 01:12 PM

The National Department of Health on Thursday announced that South Africans over the age of 50 who receive their first shot of the vaccine against COVID-19 can now receive a grocery voucher

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) --:The National Department of Health on Thursday announced that South Africans over the age of 50 who receive their first shot of the vaccine against COVID-19 can now receive a grocery voucher.

The department said that the "Vooma Vouchers" were aimed at making it easier for older people to get vaccinated by "offsetting some of the costs they incur getting to the vaccination sites." The Health Department plans to increase the vaccination rate among people in their 50s, as data shows that over 80 percent of COVID-19 deaths have affected this age group.

At the moment, three in five people in their 50s have received at least one jab.

South Africa started to issue "Vooma Vouchers" for people aged 60 and over beginning last month, encouraging them to get the jab.

