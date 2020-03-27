S Africa records first 2 coronavirus deaths as cases top 1,000

South Africa on Friday reported its first two deaths from the novel coronavirus outbreak as the number of confirmed cases breached the 1,000 mark, the government said

"This morning we wake South Africans up with sad news that we now have our first deaths resulting from COVID-19," the health ministry said in a statement.