S Africa Records First 2 Coronavirus Deaths As Cases Top 1,000

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:05 PM

South Africa on Friday reported its first two deaths from the novel coronavirus outbreak as the number of confirmed cases breached the 1,000 mark, the government said

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :South Africa on Friday reported its first two deaths from the novel coronavirus outbreak as the number of confirmed cases breached the 1,000 mark, the government said.

"This morning we wake South Africans up with sad news that we now have our first deaths resulting from COVID-19," the health ministry said in a statement.

