S. Korea administers COVID-19 vaccines to quarter of population

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :South Korea has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a quarter of its population as of Tuesday afternoon, Yonhap news agency reported citing the health authorities.

A total of 13 million people, or about 25.3 percent of the country's 51.35 million population, received the first shots of COVID-19 vaccines as of 2:30 p.m. local time.

It was faster than scheduled as the government aimed to administer the first jabs to 13 million people by the end of this month.

The country launched the vaccination campaign on Feb. 26 in a bid to form a herd immunity no later than November.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 374 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 148,647.

The daily caseload marked the lowest in almost three months, staying below 400 for two days.