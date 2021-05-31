UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Detects 1st Thrombosis Case Linked To AstraZeneca Vaccine - Health Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 02:16 PM

S. Korea Detects 1st Thrombosis Case Linked to AstraZeneca Vaccine - Health Authority

South Korea has confirmed the first case of a rare blood clotting disorder in a person inoculated with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported on Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) South Korea has confirmed the first case of a rare blood clotting disorder in a person inoculated with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported on Monday.

According to the KDCA, the thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, also known as the Moschcowitz syndrome, which leads to a decrease in the platelet count accompanied by a clotting reaction, was detected in a male medical worker aged between 30 to 40, who was vaccinated on April 27. On May 9, the man developed a strong headache and was later hospitalized due to muscle spasms. Doctors diagnose him with brain hemorrhage, epilepsy, and cerebral venous thrombosis.

The patient's condition is now stable.

The AstraZeneca vaccine previously came under international criticism due to reported cases of blood clots, leading to its suspension in vaccination campaigns in several European countries in March. Nevertheless, despite the possible link between the vaccine and thrombosis cases, the vaccine is still used across the globe. Similar side effects were later detected among those who received a Johnson & Johnson shot.

In South Korea, both vaccines are currently cleared for use among adults but are not used on people under the age of 30.

Related Topics

Man Male South Korea March April May Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamid Mir sent home on forced leaves for an indefi ..

4 minutes ago

Over 3500kg plastic bags confiscated, Rs 3 mln fin ..

5 minutes ago

Ryanair Plane Chose Berlin Airport for Emergency S ..

5 minutes ago

Grade 10 to 12 classes resumed across KP

14 minutes ago

Two-stroke rickshaws, Major pollution contributors ..

14 minutes ago

European Super League Claims UEFA, FIFA Violate EU ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.