S. Korea Detects 1st Thrombosis Case Linked to AstraZeneca Vaccine - Health Authority

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) South Korea has confirmed the first case of a rare blood clotting disorder in a person inoculated with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported on Monday.

According to the KDCA, the thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, also known as the Moschcowitz syndrome, which leads to a decrease in the platelet count accompanied by a clotting reaction, was detected in a male medical worker aged between 30 to 40, who was vaccinated on April 27. On May 9, the man developed a strong headache and was later hospitalized due to muscle spasms. Doctors diagnose him with brain hemorrhage, epilepsy, and cerebral venous thrombosis.

The patient's condition is now stable.

The AstraZeneca vaccine previously came under international criticism due to reported cases of blood clots, leading to its suspension in vaccination campaigns in several European countries in March. Nevertheless, despite the possible link between the vaccine and thrombosis cases, the vaccine is still used across the globe. Similar side effects were later detected among those who received a Johnson & Johnson shot.

In South Korea, both vaccines are currently cleared for use among adults but are not used on people under the age of 30.