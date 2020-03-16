UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Expands Special Quarantine Procedures To All Entrants From Europe

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 03:56 PM

S. Korea expands special quarantine procedures to all entrants from Europe

South Korea expanded its special quarantine procedures to arrivals from all European countries Monday in an effort to stem imported cases of the new coronavirus

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :South Korea expanded its special quarantine procedures to arrivals from all European countries Monday in an effort to stem imported cases of the new coronavirus.

The government is also considering enforcing the strengthened screening measures to people coming from all countries of the world as it is battling against COVID-19 infections.

The special screening measures at airports began to be applied to South Koreans and foreigners from all European countries at midnight, up from the previous six -- Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Britain and the Netherlands.

The steps are applied to all airplanes departing from Europe, including transit flights.

South Korea is currently implementing similar measures for arrivals from China, Japan, Iran, Hong Kong and Macao.

Arrivals subject to the special measures are required to have their temperatures checked and fill out health documents at airports.

They should notify health authorities of the addresses of their residences here and phone numbers where they can be reached, and also download a self-check app to report their health conditions.

The expansion in the screening steps came as confirmed cases of COVID-19 have surged in Europe in recent weeks. The number of patients in Italy topped 20,000, the largest number of infections outside China, where the virus emerged.

"The government took the measures as COVID-19 cases surged in Europe and patients were found during the quarantine process," Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip told a press briefing.

Kim said authorities will discuss whether to apply the special quarantine procedures to all entrants at a pan-government meeting later in the day.

"The government will first review whether to implement the measures to arrivals from the United States and Southeast Asian countries," he said.

South Korea has imposed an entry ban on people who visited or traveled from China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the global outbreak.

The government halted a 90-day visa-free entry program for Japanese last Monday in a tit-for-tat response to Tokyo's entry restrictions on Koreans.

The number of daily new coronavirus cases has slowed to a three-week low following massive testing on followers of the Shincheonji religious sect. But concerns about small-scale cluster infections and imported cases are mounting.

South Korea has reported 8,236 cases of the virus and 75 deaths since the first case on Jan. 20.

A total of 140 countries and territories were imposing entry bans or stricter quarantine procedures or plan to do so for people from South Korea over coronavirus concerns Monday, according to the foreign ministry.

