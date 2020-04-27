S. Korea launches task force handling international calls for coronavirus cooperation

South Korea launched a government task force Monday in charge of helping foreign countries cope with the coronavirus by sharing its own quarantine experience amid growing international requests seeking to adopt Seoul's virus response systems

The first interagency meeting, presided over by Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho, took place to discuss details on "how to systematically and effectively respond to" the calls from foreign partners for advice from Seoul on tackling the disease, the foreign ministry said in a release.

Officials from state-affiliated health and medical institutions also attended Monday's meeting, it said.

Many foreign countries have expressed interest in learning about South Korea's virus control measures and treatment system that have earned global recognition amid a slowdown in infections in the country.

Seoul has held a slew of online video seminars for more than a dozen foreign countries in recent weeks, including the United States, Italy and South American nations, to share its knowledge and experience in flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meeting, participants agreed to hold web seminars and videoconferences on a regular basis so as to provide related information to the requesting countries, the ministry said.

The upcoming sessions will cover a wide range of topics, from epidemiological studies, treatment and management of patients to immigration control, based on the government's principle of maintaining "openness, transparency and democracy" in terms of quarantine policy, it added.

Seoul officials said earlier that some 40 countries have requested South Korea share its quarantine experience and skills, such as diagnostic testing tools and guidelines for self-isolation and treatment.

South Korea added 10 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total infections to 10,738, with 243 deaths.