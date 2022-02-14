UrduPoint.com

S. Korea Registers 367,927 COVID-19 Infections In Vaccinated People

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 01:13 PM

S. Korea registers 367,927 COVID-19 infections in vaccinated people

South Korea registered a total of more than 360,000 breakthrough COVID-19 infections in vaccinated people, the health authorities said Monday

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :South Korea registered a total of more than 360,000 breakthrough COVID-19 infections in vaccinated people, the health authorities said Monday.

The number of those who tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving two vaccine doses came in at 367,927 as of Feb. 6, up from 282,018 a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

It accounted for 0.845 percent of the fully vaccinated people that reached 43,545,686 of the 52 million population. Among the cases, the number of critically ill patients was 2,708 and the death toll stood at 1,608.

It is known that people can be protected from the virus two weeks after the full vaccination.

The number of those who were infected with COVID-19 after receiving booster shots was 93,054 on Feb. 6, taking up 0.372 percent of the total 25,040,643 who got the booster jabs.

The number of critically ill patients who received booster shots was 157, and the death toll came to 91.

In the latest tally, the country reported 54,619 more COVID-19 cases for the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of infections to 1,405,246.

The daily caseload stayed above 50,000 for the fifth straight day amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

Related Topics

South Korea From Million

Recent Stories

PM urges US to review policies about Taliban for e ..

PM urges US to review policies about Taliban for ending crisis in Afghanistan

7 minutes ago
 4.31 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses administe ..

4.31 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

43 seconds ago
 Voting for local elections underway in 3 Indian st ..

Voting for local elections underway in 3 Indian states

45 seconds ago
 S. Korea's ICT export logs double-digit growth in ..

S. Korea's ICT export logs double-digit growth in January

50 seconds ago
 4.31 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses administe ..

4.31 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

24 minutes ago
 India using UN to malign Pakistan amid criticism o ..

India using UN to malign Pakistan amid criticism of its anti-Muslim violence; ri ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>