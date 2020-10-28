S. Korea reports 103 more COVID-19 cases, 26,146 in total

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 01:40 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 103 more cases of the COVID-19 as of Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 26,146.

The daily caseload rose above 100 after recording 88 in the previous day due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 23 were Seoul residents and 28 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Seven were imported, lifting the combined figure to 3,686.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 461. The total fatality rate stood at 1.76 percent.

A total of 92 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 24,073. The total recovery rate was 92.07 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.58 million people, among whom 2,533,910 tested negative for the virus and 22,904 are being checked.

