S. Korea reports 127,190 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 127,190 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, taking the total number of infections to 14,001,406, the health authorities said Monday.

The daily caseload was down from 234,301 in the previous day due to fewer virus tests over the weekend, marking the lowest in 41 days sine Feb. 22, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus and its subvariant BA.2 drove the recent resurgence, especially in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 20,894 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 36,937 and 5,545, respectively.

The virus also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 63,799, or 50.2 percent of the total local transmissions.

Among the new cases, 15 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 31,214.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 1,108, down by 20 from the previous day.

A total of 218 more deaths were confirmed, bringing the death toll to 17,453. The total fatality rate was 0.12 percent.

The number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines was 44,498,675, or 86.7 percent of the total population, and the number of those taking booster jabs was 32,806,113, or 63.9 percent of the population.