UrduPoint.com

S. Korea Reports 127,190 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 01:03 PM

S. Korea reports 127,190 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 127,190 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, taking the total number of infections to 14,001,406, the health authorities said Monday

SEOUL, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 127,190 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, taking the total number of infections to 14,001,406, the health authorities said Monday.

The daily caseload was down from 234,301 in the previous day due to fewer virus tests over the weekend, marking the lowest in 41 days sine Feb. 22, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus and its subvariant BA.2 drove the recent resurgence, especially in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 20,894 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 36,937 and 5,545, respectively.

The virus also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 63,799, or 50.2 percent of the total local transmissions.

Among the new cases, 15 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 31,214.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 1,108, down by 20 from the previous day.

A total of 218 more deaths were confirmed, bringing the death toll to 17,453. The total fatality rate was 0.12 percent.

The number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines was 44,498,675, or 86.7 percent of the total population, and the number of those taking booster jabs was 32,806,113, or 63.9 percent of the population.

Related Topics

Incheon Seoul South Korea Sunday From

Recent Stories

Aussie state vows to catch up surgery backlog amid ..

Aussie state vows to catch up surgery backlog amid COVID-19 wave

3 minutes ago
 38 roads in Cambodia's most popular tourist hub op ..

38 roads in Cambodia's most popular tourist hub open to traffic

3 minutes ago
 Outlaw allegedly manhandles USC official

Outlaw allegedly manhandles USC official

3 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 10,205 new community cases of ..

New Zealand reports 10,205 new community cases of COVID-19

3 minutes ago
 Macron says wants fresh sanctions against Russia

Macron says wants fresh sanctions against Russia

5 minutes ago
 China's PLA Sends Over 2,000 Doctors to Shanghai A ..

China's PLA Sends Over 2,000 Doctors to Shanghai Amid Largest COVID-19 Lockdown ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.