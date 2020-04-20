S. Korea reports 13 more COVID-19 cases, 10,674 in total

South Korea reported 13 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of midnight Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,674

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 13 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of midnight Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,674.

The daily caseload hovered below 30 for the eighth consecutive day. Of the new cases, seven were imported from overseas, raising the combined number to 1,006.

Two more deaths were confirmed, lifting the death toll to 236. The total fatality rate came in at 2.21 percent.

A total of 72 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 8,114. The total recovery rate was 76.

0 percent.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has updated the data once a day at 10:00 a.m. local time from March 10, after having announced it twice a day.

Except for the first 30 cases, all the infections have been reported since Feb. 18. The country has raised its four-tier virus alert to the highest "red" level.

The total number of infections in Daegu, about 300 km southeast of Seoul, and its surrounding North Gyeongsang province came to 6,833 and 1,361 respectively. It accounted for almost 80 percent of the total.

The numbers in Seoul and its adjacent Gyeonggi province came in at 624 and 656 each.