S. Korea reports 210,716 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) --:- South Korea recorded 210,716 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 4,666,977, the health authorities said Monday.

The daily caseload was down from the 243,626 cases reported in the previous day due to fewer tests over the weekend, but it was 1.5 times higher than a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

Of the new cases, 39,557 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 51,097 and 15,323, respectively.

The virus also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 104,651, or 49.7 percent of the total local transmissions.

Among the new cases, 88 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 29,832.