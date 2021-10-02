UrduPoint.com

S. Korea Reports 2,248 More COVID-19 Cases

South Korea reported 2,248 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 316,020

SEOUL, Oct. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 2,248 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 316,020.

The daily caseload was down from 2,486 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 88 straight days since July 7. The daily average tally for the past week was 2,517.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 785 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 757 and 114.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 565, or 25.

4 percent of the total local transmission.

Twenty-seven cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 14,497.

Seven more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,504. The total fatality rate stood at 0.79 percent.

A total of 1,516 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 277,092. The total recovery rate was 87.68 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 39,585,265 people, or 77.1 percent of the total population.

The number of the fully vaccinated people was 26,574,685, or 51.8 percent of the population.

