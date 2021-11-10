UrduPoint.com

S. Korea Reports 2,425 More COVID-19 Cases





SEOUL, Nov. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 2,425 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 385,831.

The daily caseload was sharply up from 1,715 in the previous day, rising above 2,000 in three days.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 967 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 863 and 159.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 420, or 17.

4 percent of the total local transmission.

Sixteen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,302.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition grew 35 to 460.

Fourteen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 3,012. The total fatality rate stood at 0.78 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 41,686,843 people, or 81.2 percent of the total population.

The number of the fully vaccinated people was 39,626,034, or 77.2 percent of the population.

