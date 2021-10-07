UrduPoint.com

S. Korea Reports 2,427 More COVID-19 Cases

SEOUL, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 2,427 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 325,804.

The daily caseload was up from 2,028 in the prior day, hovering above 1,000 for 93 straight days since July 7. The daily average tally for the past week was 2,074.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 833 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 851 and 198, respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 518, or 21.

6 percent of the total local transmission.

Twenty-seven cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 14,617.

Eight more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,544. The total fatality rate stood at 0.78 percent.

A total of 1,782 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 288,822. The total recovery rate was 88.65 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 39,823,981 people, or 77.6 percent of the total population.

The number of the fully vaccinated people was 28,506,355, or 55.5 percent of the population.

