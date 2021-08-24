UrduPoint.com

S. Korea Reports 2,599 COVID-19 Infections In Fully Vaccinated People

South Korea confirmed a total of 2,599 "breakthrough" COVID-19 infections, which refer to people who tested positive after a full vaccination, the health authorities said Tuesday

The number of fully vaccinated people who were infected with the COVID-19 was 2,599 as of Aug. 18, up from 2,111 a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

It equals 35.1 in every 100,000 people who got fully vaccinated. As of Aug. 18, the number of fully inoculated people was 7,407,767.

It is known that people can be protected from the virus two weeks after the full vaccination. The breakthrough case refers to people infected with the virus two weeks after the full inoculation.

Among the total, 498 were infected with the Delta variant, 26 with Alpha, one with Beta and one with Gamma.

