S. Korea reports 261 more cases of COVID-19 variants, 2,225 in total

South Korea reported 261 more cases of COVID-19 variants for the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 2,225, the health authorities said Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 261 more cases of COVID-19 variants for the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 2,225, the health authorities said Tuesday.

Among the new cases spotted since June 13, 34 were imported from overseas while the remaining 227 were locally transmitted, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The far higher number of local transmissions caused worry about the variant spread in the local communities.

Of the new cases, 223 came from Britain, 35 from India, two from South Africa and one from Brazil.

Out of the total variant cases, 1,886 stemmed from Britain, 190 from India, 142 from South Africa and seven from Brazil.

The four variants are believed to be more transmissible than the original one.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 395 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 151,901.

Among the new cases, 44 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 9,611.

