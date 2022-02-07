UrduPoint.com

S. Korea Reports 35,286 More COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 05:28 PM

South Korea reported 35,286 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 1,044,963, the health authorities said on Monday

The daily caseload was down from 38,689 in the previous day, but it hovered above 30,000 for the third consecutive day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The recent resurgence was driven by cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which became a dominant strain.

Of the new cases, 6,873 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 9,780 and 2,366 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 16,112, or 45.9 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 155 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 26,494.

