S. Korea reports 4 breakthrough COVID-19 infections

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :South Korea reported a total of four "breakthrough" COVID-19 infections, which refer to people who were infected after having been fully vaccinated, the health authorities said Tuesday.

The number of the fully vaccinated people who were infected with the COVID-19 was four as of May 21. It represents 0.0003 percent of 1,482,842 people fully inoculated at the time.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 3,864,784 people since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, according to the latest tally. Among them, 1,850,669 have been fully vaccinated.

It is known that people can be protected from the virus two weeks after the full vaccination.

The breakthrough case refers to people infected with the COVID-19 two weeks after the full inoculation.

Among the four, two people were infected less than two weeks after being fully inoculated, indicating the vaccine's limited effectiveness on them. The remaining two showed no symptom after being infected.

The health authorities said no vaccine can be 100 percent effective, noting that the breakthrough cases would likely show no or relatively minor symptoms.

South Korea reported 516 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 136,983. The daily caseload stayed below 600 for the third consecutive day.