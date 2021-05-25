UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Reports 4 Breakthrough COVID-19 Infections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:12 PM

S. Korea reports 4 breakthrough COVID-19 infections

South Korea reported a total of four "breakthrough" COVID-19 infections, which refer to people who were infected after having been fully vaccinated, the health authorities said Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :South Korea reported a total of four "breakthrough" COVID-19 infections, which refer to people who were infected after having been fully vaccinated, the health authorities said Tuesday.

The number of the fully vaccinated people who were infected with the COVID-19 was four as of May 21. It represents 0.0003 percent of 1,482,842 people fully inoculated at the time.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 3,864,784 people since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, according to the latest tally. Among them, 1,850,669 have been fully vaccinated.

It is known that people can be protected from the virus two weeks after the full vaccination.

The breakthrough case refers to people infected with the COVID-19 two weeks after the full inoculation.

Among the four, two people were infected less than two weeks after being fully inoculated, indicating the vaccine's limited effectiveness on them. The remaining two showed no symptom after being infected.

The health authorities said no vaccine can be 100 percent effective, noting that the breakthrough cases would likely show no or relatively minor symptoms.

South Korea reported 516 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 136,983. The daily caseload stayed below 600 for the third consecutive day.

Related Topics

South Korea May From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,672 new COVID-19 cases, 1,630 reco ..

1 minute ago

China doubles down efforts on virtual currency reg ..

4 minutes ago

Belarus opposition calls for more pressure after p ..

4 minutes ago

DP World, UAE Region to expand energy efficiency c ..

31 minutes ago

Body of a Girl recovers from Rohri canal

4 minutes ago

DC reviews arrangements to launch "Khidmat ap ki d ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.