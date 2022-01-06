S. Korea reports 4,126 more COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

South Korea reported 4,126 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 653,792

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) --:South Korea reported 4,126 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 653,792.

The daily caseload was down from 4,444 in the previous day amid the tightened anti-virus measures.

The recent resurgence was attributable to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 1,150 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 1,496 and 273 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 1,012, or 25.7 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 195 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 18,271.

