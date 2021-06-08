UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Reports 454 More COVID-19 Cases, 145,091 In Total

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 04:06 PM

S. Korea reports 454 more COVID-19 cases, 145,091 in total

South Korea reported 454 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 145,091

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 454 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 145,091.

The daily caseload was down from 485 in the prior day, staying below 500 for two days. The daily average caseload for the past week was 613.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 139 were Seoul residents and 125 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Nineteen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 9,200.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,975. The total fatality rate stood at 1.36 percent.

A total of 551 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 135,412. The total recovery rate was 93.33 percent.

The country tested more than 10 million people, among whom 9,724,233 tested negative for the virus and 139,260 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 8,455,799 people with 2,299,853 fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea From Million

Recent Stories

First One-Window Ehsaas Center to be opened to fa ..

5 minutes ago

Senate Report on Capitol Storming Details Lack of ..

5 minutes ago

PTI govt to present business-friendly budget: Ch L ..

5 minutes ago

PHC, UNFPA joins hands for family planning awarene ..

5 minutes ago

World top organizations' links down

22 minutes ago

UAE Federal export credit company forges strategic ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.