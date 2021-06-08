S. Korea reports 454 more COVID-19 cases, 145,091 in total

South Korea reported 454 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 145,091

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 454 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 145,091.

The daily caseload was down from 485 in the prior day, staying below 500 for two days. The daily average caseload for the past week was 613.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 139 were Seoul residents and 125 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Nineteen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 9,200.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,975. The total fatality rate stood at 1.36 percent.

A total of 551 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 135,412. The total recovery rate was 93.33 percent.

The country tested more than 10 million people, among whom 9,724,233 tested negative for the virus and 139,260 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 8,455,799 people with 2,299,853 fully vaccinated.