S. Korea reports 536 more cases of COVID-19 variants, 3,353 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 536 more cases of COVID-19 variants for the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 3,353, the health authorities said Tuesday.

Among the new cases spotted since July 4, 141 were imported from overseas while the remaining 395 were locally transmitted, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The far higher number of local transmissions caused worry about the variant spread in the local communities as the discovered variants are believed to be more transmissible than the original one.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 1,150 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of infections to 170,296. The daily caseload stayed above 1,000 for seven days in a row.

Among the new cases, 53 were imported from overseas, raising the combined figure to 10,641.