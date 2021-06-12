S. Korea reports 565 more COVID-19 cases, 147,422 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

South Korea reported 565 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 147,422

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 565 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 147,422.

The daily caseload was slightly up from 556 in the previous day, staying below 600 for two days. The daily average caseload for the past week was 547.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 205 were Seoul residents and 170 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Forty cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 9,292.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,982. The total fatality rate stood at 1.34 percent.

A total of 813 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 138,037. The total recovery rate was 93.63 percent.

The country tested over 10.14 million people, among whom 9,870,913 tested negative for the virus and 122,200 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 11,387,256 people with 2,873,862 fully vaccinated.