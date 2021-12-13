S. Korea reports 5,817 more COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 5,817 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 523,088

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 5,817 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 523,088.

The daily caseload was down from 6,661 in the previous day due to fewer tests over the weekend, but it was the highest Sunday figure since the country's first case was found in January last year.

The recent resurgence was attributable to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 2,542 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in the country's most populous province of Gyeonggi and the western port city of Incheon was 1,361 and 389.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in non-capital areas was 1,491, or 25.8 percent of total local transmission.