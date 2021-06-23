S. Korea reports 645 more COVID-19 cases, 152,545 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 645 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 152,545.

The daily caseload was up from 394 in the prior day, marking the highest in 18 days since June 5. The daily average caseload for the past week was 479.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 228 were Seoul residents and 180 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Forty cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 9,651.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,007. The total fatality rate stood at 1.32 percent.

A total of 562 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 144,379. The total recovery rate was 94.65 percent.

The country has tested over 10.40 million people, among whom 10,127,613 tested negative for the virus and 129,791 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 15,098,865 people with 4,292,272 fully vaccinated.