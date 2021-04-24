S. Korea Signs Contract to Buy Extra 40Mln Pfizer Vaccine Doses - Disease Control Agency

South Korea has signed a contract with Pfizer to purchase an additional 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) South Korea has signed a contract with Pfizer to purchase an additional 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Saturday.

"On April 24, a purchase contract for additional 40 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was signed. It brings the total number of Pfizer vaccines [that the country has bought] to 66 million," the agency said in a statement.

According to KDCA, South Korea should receive a total of 192 million doses of various COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 including AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen and Novavax.

This amount should be enough to vaccinate 99 million people, which is almost twice the population of the country.

The latest purchases are aiming to make vaccination available to a wider age range including those under 18 and will also give the country's government the opportunity to inoculate its citizens with a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, KDCA said.

South Korea, which started its vaccination campaign in February, aims to achieve herd immunity by November. The Pfizer and BioNTech pharmaceutical companies started trials examining the efficiency of the third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.