S. Korea to administer COVID-19 booster shot to foreign nationals

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :South Korea's health authorities said on Thursday that it will administer the COVID-19 booster shot to foreign nationals as it recognizes the full vaccination outside the country.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said in a statement that it improved the policy about the recognition of full vaccination status for foreign nationals.

Under the policy, foreign nationals, who were fully vaccinated outside South Korea and entered the border with no quarantine exemption, will be allowed to receive the third shot of COVID-19 vaccines after their vaccination records are registered on the COVID-19 vaccination registration system.

For registration, non-South Korean nationals will be required to submit their proof of identification and a vaccination certificate issued from abroad to a community health center.

Non-South Korean nationals, whose fully vaccinated status has been registered, will receive a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, recognized by the South Korean health authorities, to prove their full inoculation outside South Korea.

It will allow foreign nationals to receive the booster shot and the benefit of a vaccine pass, the KDCA said.

Eligibility for registration will be confined to the vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Foreign nationals with no quarantine exemption, who received the booster shot, will be registered for the vaccination status, and will be exempt from quarantine when re-entering the country or after having come into close contact with confirmed cases.