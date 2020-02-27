UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea, U.S. Decide To Postpone Upcoming Combined Exercises Over Coronavirus Concerns: CFC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 12:56 PM

S. Korea, U.S. decide to postpone upcoming combined exercises over coronavirus concerns: CFC

South Korea and the United States decided to postpone their springtime joint military exercises over growing concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus, their combined command said Thursday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :South Korea and the United States decided to postpone their springtime joint military exercises over growing concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus, their combined command said Thursday.

The two sides had initially planned to stage their computer-simulated combined command post training in March but decided to put it off "until further notice" in light of Seoul's decision to raise its alert rating to "severe," the highest level, over COVID-19, according to the Combined Forces Command (CFC).

It is the first time that the allies have decided to modify combined exercises due to health-related issues.

South Korea has seen a drastic surge in the infections over the past week, with the number of confirmed cases standing at 1,595 as of early Thursday. So far, 12 have died.

Among South Korean military personnel, 21 cases have been reported -- 20 active-duty soldiers and one Army civilian worker -- and around 9,500 soldiers are currently in quarantine as a preventive step.

U.S. Forces Korea saw its first coronavirus patient among its troops on Wednesday when a 23-year-old man stationed in the southeastern county of Chilgok tested positive.

In making the postponement decision, the allies prioritized containment efforts for the virus and the safety of their service members, the CFC said, adding that the decision "will adhere to and support South Korea's containment and mitigation plan for COVID-19." South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki first raised the issue, and CFC commander Gen. Robert Abrams agreed upon the deferment "based on the severity" of the present situation, it noted.

Stressing that the latest decision "was not taken lightly," the command said the alliance "remains committed to providing a credible military deterrence and maintaining a robust combined defense posture" to protect South Korea against any threat.

The statement was read jointly by Col. Lee Peters, director of CFC Public Affairs, and Col. Kim Jun-rak, spokesperson of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Until 2018, the allies held large-scale springtime exercises called Key Resolve and Foal Eagle. But they replaced them with Dong Maeng, command post exercises without field maneuvers, last year amid peace efforts involving North Korea.

Related Topics

Army Died Alert Man Seoul Alliance Eagle South Korea United States North Korea March 2018 Post Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fawad Ch says moon of Holy month of Ramazan will ..

10 minutes ago

Multan Sultans record comfortable win over Peshawa ..

12 minutes ago

Samsung unveils upgraded smartwatches in S. Korea

1 minute ago

China, 11 more countries restrict travel from S. K ..

3 minutes ago

S.Korea's central bank cuts 2020 economic growth o ..

1 minute ago

S. Korea's virus infections near 1,600, new cases ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.