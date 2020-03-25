Safety items distributed among people for stopping spread of coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

The district leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday launched awareness campaign to educate the people about coronavirus and distributed safety kit to stop spread of the pandemic in the area

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The district leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday launched awareness campaign to educate the people about coronavirus and distributed safety kit to stop spread of the pandemic in the area.

Lakki Marwat Tehsil President Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khan along with other local leaders and workers distributed safety items among people and urged them to wear mask and avoid unnecessary travel.

Strict precautionary measures required against this coronavirus, they added.

They suggested that hands should be frequently washed,besides avoiding to attend crowded places.