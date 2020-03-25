UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Safety Items Distributed Among People For Stopping Spread Of Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:24 PM

Safety items distributed among people for stopping spread of coronavirus

The district leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday launched awareness campaign to educate the people about coronavirus and distributed safety kit to stop spread of the pandemic in the area

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The district leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday launched awareness campaign to educate the people about coronavirus and distributed safety kit to stop spread of the pandemic in the area.

Lakki Marwat Tehsil President Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khan along with other local leaders and workers distributed safety items among people and urged them to wear mask and avoid unnecessary travel.

Strict precautionary measures required against this coronavirus, they added.

They suggested that hands should be frequently washed,besides avoiding to attend crowded places.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Canadian Carrier WestJet Plans to Lay Off Nearly 7 ..

4 minutes ago

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai annou ..

4 minutes ago

Excise launches helpline to improve departmental s ..

4 minutes ago

More rain expected in city

3 minutes ago

USEP extends deadline in submission of fulbright ..

3 minutes ago

EU leaders voice solidarity with virus-hit Spain

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.