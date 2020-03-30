Safety masks, gloves, sanitizers distributed among policemen

The district administration distributed safety gear among police personnel to ensure their safety against coronavirus

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration distributed safety gear among police personnel to ensure their safety against coronavirus.

Along with Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mehmood and Lt Col Muhammad Farooq, District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Shahid paid visit to various checkposts and distributed gloves, masks and sanitizers among them.

He urged the law enforcement personnel to continue their duties with same high spirit of patriotism and devotion and follow the precautionary measures of government against coronavirus.

He asked the policemen to ensure that people did not go out of their homes unnecessarily.

During the visit, they also checked record of people screened at entry points. They took round to quarantine area and distributed protective items among the policemen there.

Meanwhile, the police and security forces held a joint flag march to discourage unnecessary movements of people in urban and rural areas as part precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus.