UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Safety Masks, Gloves, Sanitizers Distributed Among Policemen

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 05:23 PM

Safety masks, gloves, sanitizers distributed among policemen

The district administration distributed safety gear among police personnel to ensure their safety against coronavirus

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration distributed safety gear among police personnel to ensure their safety against coronavirus.

Along with Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mehmood and Lt Col Muhammad Farooq, District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Shahid paid visit to various checkposts and distributed gloves, masks and sanitizers among them.

He urged the law enforcement personnel to continue their duties with same high spirit of patriotism and devotion and follow the precautionary measures of government against coronavirus.

He asked the policemen to ensure that people did not go out of their homes unnecessarily.

During the visit, they also checked record of people screened at entry points. They took round to quarantine area and distributed protective items among the policemen there.

Meanwhile, the police and security forces held a joint flag march to discourage unnecessary movements of people in urban and rural areas as part precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Police Visit Same March Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

500 protective gadgets, 500 sanitizers sent to Nor ..

41 seconds ago

Govt need to ensure transparency in distribution o ..

42 seconds ago

Twitter Removes Brazilian President's Posts Questi ..

45 seconds ago

COVID-19 infections in Japan rise to 1,926 cases, ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Expo 2020 meets to consider postponement

4 minutes ago

Special prayers offered to get rid of coronavirus ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.